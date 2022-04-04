Quader for quick repair of damaged roads ahead of Eid

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:13 pm

Quader for quick repair of damaged roads ahead of Eid

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has directed authorities concerned to repair the damaged roads and highways keeping Eid and monsoon in mind.

The minister also gave directions to take necessary measures so that that there is no disturbance in vehicular movement in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project area from Airport to Joydebpur.

Quader gave the directives while exchanging views with the officials of the ministry Monday morning.

He emphasised on strengthening the monitoring system to expedite the work of ongoing projects.

Md Nazrul Islam, secretary of Department of Road Transport and Highways; MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Ltd; AKM Monir Hossain Pathan, chief engineer of Department of Roads and Highways; Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman Md Tajul Islam along with senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

