Quader out of danger: Doctor

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is out of danger, says his doctor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said, "A 10-member medical board has been formed for his treatment."

"Details would be announced after the medical board meeting at 10am Wednesday. His X-ray and CT scan reports will also be announced on that day, he told the media.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "I am leading the medical board that was formed today. I am accompanied by Professor of Nephrology Abu Nasir Rizvi, Professor of Cardiology Fazlur Rahman, Professor of Respiratory Medicine Md Atiqur Rahman, Faridur Rahman of Endocrinology, Nazrul Islam of Nephrology, Professor Arafat of Medicine, Pro-VC AKM Mosharraf and Zahid Hossain."

He further said, "We don't think there is any risk yet. If any problem arises then the decision will be taken accordingly."

Earlier in the morning, Obaidul Quader was admitted to BSMMU due to physical illness and for some regular checkups.

Awami League office secretary Biplab Barua said, "He was hospitalised after he felt chest pain."

The Awami League leader has asked the people to pray for the recovery of Obaidul Quader.

The hospital authorities and AL have urged visitors to refrain from crowding the hospital.

Initially, Obaidul Qauder was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital on 2 March, 2019, following breathing complications.

After examining his angiogram there, doctors found three blocks in his coronary artery.

On 4 March, the minister was flown to Singapore on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

The minister underwent bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital on 20 March. Later, he returned home on 15 May after receiving medical treatment in Singapore for over two months.

Later on 31 January 2020, Obaidul Quader was again admitted to BSMMU due to shortness of breath.

On that day, a meeting of the party's secretaries was held at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi.

Obaidul Quader arrived there around 10am to attend the meeting. At that time he felt shortness of breath and left the office after 10 minutes. From there he went directly to BSMMU.