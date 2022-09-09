Quader mourns death of ex-caretaker govt advisor Akbar Ali Khan

Bangladesh

BSS
09 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 04:59 pm

Quader mourns death of ex-caretaker govt advisor Akbar Ali Khan

BSS
09 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 04:59 pm
Quader mourns death of ex-caretaker govt advisor Akbar Ali Khan

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former caretaker government advisor Dr Akbar Ali Khan.

In a condolence message, Quader also general secretary of ruling Awami League, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Former cabinet secretary Akbar Ali Khan breathed his last around 10pm on Thursday at the age of 78.

 He was buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard after Namaz-e Janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque following the Jumah prayers on Friday.

Born in 1944 at Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria, Khan studied history at Dhaka University. Then he obtained PhD degree in economics from Queens University in Canada.

