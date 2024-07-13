Quader meets university teachers protesting against Prottoy scheme

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader, along with representatives of the rulling party and the government, has met with the leaders of the public university teachers who are protesting against the Prottoy universal pension scheme.

The meeting took place at the political office of the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi around 11:30am today (13 July).

Prime Minister's Adviser Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar, Awami League's Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were also present in the meeting.

A delegation of 13 members, including Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, the general secretary of the Public University Teachers Federation and President of the Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA), Professor Zinat Huda, the DUTA general secretary, and Professor Abdur Rahim, the joint general secretary, participated in the meeting.

AL has announced that details from the meeting will be disclosed at a press conference after it concludes.

On 4 July, a meeting was scheduled with Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, to discuss withdrawing the notification of the Prottoy pension scheme as per the demands of the protesting public university teachers.

But the meeting did not take place that day. It was instead held today.

Since 1 July, teachers from 39 public universities have been protesting against the Prottoy scheme.