Quader meets university teachers protesting against Prottoy scheme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

Quader meets university teachers protesting against Prottoy scheme

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:32 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader, along with representatives of the rulling party and the government, has met with the leaders of the public university teachers who are protesting against the Prottoy universal pension scheme. 

The meeting took place at the political office of the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi around 11:30am today (13 July).

Prime Minister's Adviser Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar, Awami League's Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were also present in the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A delegation of 13 members, including Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, the general secretary of the Public University Teachers Federation and President of the Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA), Professor Zinat Huda, the DUTA general secretary, and Professor Abdur Rahim, the joint general secretary, participated in the meeting.

AL has announced that details from the meeting will be disclosed at a press conference after it concludes.

On 4 July, a meeting was scheduled with Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, to discuss withdrawing the notification of the Prottoy pension scheme as per the demands of the protesting public university teachers. 

But the meeting did not take place that day. It was instead held today. 

Since 1 July, teachers from 39 public universities have been protesting against the Prottoy scheme.

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader / Prottoy scheme / Prottoy Scheme Protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

4h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

16h | Videos
What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

4h | Videos
The Drake-Curse is sports

The Drake-Curse is sports

16h | Videos
Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1d | Videos