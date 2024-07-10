Quader hopes court will take pragmatic decision in quota reform case

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 08:36 pm

The quota reform case will be disposed of through the final hearing in the Supreme Court in the first week of August, he says

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (10 July) said he hopes the Supreme Court will take a pragmatic decision on the quota system in government jobs.

His comment comes as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today ordered a month-long status quo on the High Court's judgement to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

The quota reform case will be disposed of through the final hearing in the Supreme Court in the first week of August, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said at a press conference held at the Awami League President's Office in the city's Dhanmondi this afternoon.

"The Appellate Division has issued a four-week status quo on quota reform. I hope the court will take a pragmatic decision," he said, urging the students to return to their classes and stop any programmes that could cause public suffering.

Regarding the university teachers' protests against the Prattay pension scheme, the minister said, "We are also in communication with the teachers on this matter. This issue will be resolved soon."

On 5 June, the High Court ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the order, students announced their non-stop movement.

The quota system was introduced through an executive order in 1972 and was amended several times.

