Quader discharged from hospital following full recovery 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 11:33 am

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has been discharged from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The road transport and bridges minister, who has been admitted to hospital with chest pain, was released from the hospital at around 9:30am on Sunday, reports Somoy TV.

Quader has fully recovered. He is now at home, Professor Dr Atikur Rahman, chairman of the BSMMU's respiratory medicine department and a member of the 10-member medical board formed for the minister's treatment.

The senior ruling party leader has been undergoing treatment at the BSMMU since 14 December when he was admitted there with chest pain, high blood sugar and heart issues.

Initially, he was admitted to BSMMU hospital on 2 March, 2019, following breathing complications.

After examining his angiogram there, doctors found three blocks in his coronary artery.

On 4 March, the minister was flown to Singapore on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

The minister underwent bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital on 20 March. Later, he returned home on 15 May after receiving medical treatment in Singapore for over two months.

On 31 January 2020, Obaidul Quader was again admitted to BSMMU due to shortness of breath after a meeting of the party's secretaries was held at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi.

At that time, he felt shortness of breath and left the office 10 minutes after his arrival. From there he went directly to BSMMU.
 

