Quader calls TIB 'agent' for BNP following its statement regarding national elections

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) is an "agent" of the BNP, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (18 January) after the civil society, in a statement, termed the 12th national polls "a one-sided and bogus contest".

"The TIB speaks the same language as the BNP. This is why I am saying they are agents of the BNP. All of TIBs statements are biased. They always support the BNP and say whatever they want against the government," he said during a press conference at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi in the capital.

"We did not find any neutrality in their study," he added.

In response to a question about the internal conflict of the Awami League following the election, the party's general secretary said, "We are a political party. All political parties will have conflict, there may be strife. Why are you so worried about our party? Our party is moving forward.

"We have been in power for 15 years. And our advantage is we have no doubt, no conflict on the question of our leadership, Daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina."

In response to a question about commodity price control and the market situation, Obaidul Quader said, "We will take up a realistic programme. The prime minister has asked everyone to work toward that. Each ministry has started fixing its action plan."

In response to the question of who is the opposition party in the parliament, the Awami League general secretary said those who oppose the government are the opposition party.

"If there is a parliament, there will be opposition," he said while asking everyone to wait until the parliament sits to know about the opposition.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also said vested quarters have questioned whether Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) published its report on the 7 January election to "give weapon" to anti-election and anti-democratic forces.

"It seems that there is a similarity in terms of language between what BNP says and what TIB is saying. It is our expectation that TIB will not work as a supportive force for the anti-election and anti-democratic forces," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (17 January).

The foreign minister hoped that TIB will not turn into "a spokesperson for a group" and uphold its reputation without deviating from its neutral position.

On 17 January, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the recently concluded 12th national election was neither free nor inclusive.

"The election was neither participatory nor free due to the inflexible and opposing positions of the two major parties over the caretaker government issue. This standoff centred around opposing agendas has deepened the hostage state of Bangladesh's democratic future," he said after unveiling a TIB study on the election process.

Iftekharuzzaman said, "The outcome of the election is ominous for the future of democracy, democratic elections in Bangladesh and is in conflict with the spirit of our Liberation War and the dreams arising out of independence."

TIB conducted the study by gathering and analysing field-level data from June 2023 to January 2024. For this study, TIB chose 50 constituencies and gathered information on three primary contenders. The figures for poll expenses incurred by the candidates were determined through surveys of the contesting candidates and their agents.