Quader asks BRTA to take action against vehicles violating conditions

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today directed the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to take action against the public transport, which are charging extra fare from passengers and violating conditions.



He issued the directives at a press conference held at his official residence in the capital.



Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, expressed his sorrow to the homebound passengers for their suffering during Eid journey on the highways, saying that many passengers have suffered a lot on Dhaka-Gazipur and Dhaka-Tangail highways due to incessant rains and low-speed cattle-laden vehicles.



He said goods-carrying trucks, lorry and covert-vans have been running ahead of Eid-ul-Azha due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and lockdowns, and that is why there is pressure of vehicles on the roads.



About the Covid-19 situation, Quader said experts warn that coronavirus situation may further reach an alarming level in the country if people are not aware of it.



He said all should stay in their respective safety zones to prevent coronavirus so that the Eid journey cannot turn into a journey of grief.



The road transport minister urged all to wear masks and avoid gatherings at shopping malls, bus and launch terminals, rail stations, ferry ghats and cattle haats.



Noting that the consignments of Covid-19 vaccines are coming in the country one by one making all propaganda false, he said the age limit for mass inoculation has been minimised and people of all ages will be brought under vaccine coverage gradually.



Calling upon the country's people to keep trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said her visionary leadership has already been tested during any crises and disasters.



Thanking BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for taking Covid-19 vaccine, he said although BNP leaders carried out various propaganda against the vaccine from its very beginning, Begum Zia finally took the vaccine shot.



Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina always stands by the people during all crises, the AL general secretary said: "The BNP leaders always look for safe passages and stay away from people if they see any crisis."