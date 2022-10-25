Qatar Emir likely to visit Bangladesh after Fifa World Cup

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is very keen on developing the bilateral relations to new heights and he has accepted the invitation from the President of Bangladesh to undertake a visit to Dhaka after the Fifa World Cup Tournament, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al Qahtani said on Tuesday (25 October).

The Qatar envoy today paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.

He handed over the official acceptance letter from the Qatari emir to the foreign minister for onward transmission to President Abdul Hamid.

Foreign Minister welcomed the ambassador in his office and exchanged views on various bilateral issues of mutual interests, reads an official press release from the foreign ministry.

Momen expressed satisfaction at the state of excellent bilateral engagements between Bangladesh and Qatar in various fields including political, economic, defense, manpower and trade.

He thanked Qatar for hosting the Second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Doha last month, adding that the FOC took up for discussion many pertinent issues of interests including recruitment of manpower including doctors, nurses, engineers, and technicians to Qatar, enhancing the current "quota of supply" of LNG to Bangladesh, Bangladesh's willingness to contribute to Qatar's food security through direct supply of food grains and agro-products, enhancing bilateral trade and Qatari investment in SEZs and Hi-tech Parks of Bangladesh and a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The Qatari Ambassador responded that Qatar side was satisfied at the outcome of the FOC and both sides were working on the arrangement of the exchange of high level visit between the two countries' leadership.

Recalling his past memories in Qatar and with Qatari leadership, the foreign minister appreciated the socio-economic developments that took place in Qatar during the last two decades and Qatar's rapid progress in transforming itself to a modern, developed and forward-looking country.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Qatar for hosting a large numbers of Bangladeshi nationals in Qatar who have been contributing to the socio-economic development of the two countries, the release adds.

He stated that Bangladesh government has set up 100 Special Economic Zones where Qatari investors could invest and urged the ambassador to explore the opportunity to invest in various sectors including the LNG and Power sector.

In reply, the envoy commended Bangladesh's quest for development and peace in its strides for economic emancipation under the capable and courageous leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Abdul Momen also appreciated the Qatari leadership for the country's smart preparedness in hosting the World Cup Tournament in Doha in coming November this year.

He also expressed hope that the two countries would engage efforts in making the upcoming high level visit successful.

The envoy conveyed his eagerness to work more closely with Bangladesh side in the coming days.

He handed over a replica of the FIFA World Cup to FM Momen.