Qatar Charity builds 15 schools for orphans in Bangladesh

Non-government humanitarian organisation Qatar Charity (QC) is constructing 15 schools in Bangladesh, which will include academic and residential facilities for nearly 3,500 students.

The project is being sponsored by benefactors in Qatar, Gulf Times reports.

According to the plan, each of these schools will include classrooms, dormitories, rooms for teachers, and dining and activities halls for students.

"Our school building was very dilapidated. When it rained, water seeped into the old building, causing the students to suffer a lot," said Md Mofiz Khan, president of Char Bongshi Dakhil Madrasha committee in Raipur of Lakhimpur district.

He expressed his happiness with the under-construction building for the school, adding that the new building will play a helpful role in the students' academic improvement.

Babul Biswas, president of a school committee in Vabanipur of Pabna district, said, "Most of the people in our village are poor. Boys and girls are not getting good opportunities to study. If this building is constructed, about 200 students will get the opportunity to study in a good environment."

Pabna district government official Tahmina Akhter Raina said that QC is playing a praiseworthy role in the education sector of Bangladesh by extending various support that includes the construction of schools and orphanages to enable underprivileged children to have opportunities to study. She also hoped for the continuation of such support from the benefactors of Qatar in the future.

QC has constructed 38 educational facilities for academic and residential services in the last five years that benefit nearly 10,000 students. Besides, QC is sponsoring 3,312 orphans in Bangladesh.