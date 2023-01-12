Qatar cabinet okays draft MoU on education with Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Qatari cabinet on Wednesday (11 January) approved a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of education, higher education and research between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan, The Peninsula reported.

The MoU, signed as part of ongoing efforts to increase cooperation in new areas of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Qatar, is expected to strengthen the cordial and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Last year in October, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation in the defence sector.

