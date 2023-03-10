Python rescued from Mongla locality, released in Sundarbans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 10:55 am

Related News

Python rescued from Mongla locality, released in Sundarbans

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The forest department recovered a 4-feet long python from a locality adjacent to the Sundarbans in Bagerhat's Mongla on Thursday (9 March).

The python was rescued from the bank of the Pasur river in Kananagar area of Chila union of the upazila.

It was later released in the forest adjacent to the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre in the Sundarbans.

"After receiving information from the locals, we rescued the python and released it in the forest. The python is 4 feet long and weighs 2 kg. The python can be as old as one year," Karamjal Tourism and Wildlife Breeding Centre of Sundarban East Forest Division Officer in Charge Azad Kabir said.

Top News

python / Mongla / Sundarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

1h | Interviews
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

2h | Panorama
After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

12h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

13h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

17h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway