Python rescued from Mongla locality, released in Sundarbans

The forest department recovered a 4-feet long python from a locality adjacent to the Sundarbans in Bagerhat's Mongla on Thursday (9 March).

The python was rescued from the bank of the Pasur river in Kananagar area of Chila union of the upazila.

It was later released in the forest adjacent to the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre in the Sundarbans.

"After receiving information from the locals, we rescued the python and released it in the forest. The python is 4 feet long and weighs 2 kg. The python can be as old as one year," Karamjal Tourism and Wildlife Breeding Centre of Sundarban East Forest Division Officer in Charge Azad Kabir said.