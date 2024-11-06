Pvt Hajj packages announced, price higher than govt offerings

Bangladesh

UNB
06 November, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 05:15 pm

These private packages are notably higher than the government’s Hajj packages, which were recently set at Tk4,78,242 for the general Package-1 and Tk5,75,680 for Package-2

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hajj agency owners today (6 November) announced two private packages for next year's Hajj pilgrimage.

The recently dissolved committee of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), represented by former president Faruq Ahmed Sardar, introduced the packages at a press conference at Dhaka's National Press Club, with the general package priced at Tk5,23,000  and the special package at Tk6,99,000, both inclusive of food expenses.

These private packages are notably higher than the government's Hajj packages, which were recently set at Tk4,78,242 for the general Package-1 and Tk5,75,680 for Package-2. 

Former HAAB general secretary Farid Ahmed Mojumdar emphasised that while private agencies must adhere to the government's base pricing, they have permission to offer a separate special package, which covers additional amenities, including food.

"Most Hajj pilgrims travelling from Bangladesh are elderly. This year, as per the package, accommodations are three kilometers away from the Haram Sharif, which will cause hardship for them. This will be a very challenging situation for the pilgrims," he said.

They also advocated for dedicated Hajj flights to handle pre-arrival immigration under the Makkah Route Initiative, which could streamline procedures and avoid disruptions by preventing the use of scheduled flights for Hajj pilgrims.

The Hajj pilgrimage, expected to take place on 5 June 2025, will allow 1,27,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh, with 10,000 managed by the government and the rest through private agencies. 

Hajj / Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh

Comments

