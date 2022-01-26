Putin greets PM, president on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 10:01 am

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has congratulated President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Russia.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries," he said in a message to the president and prime minister of Bangladesh noting that the relations will be strengthened further through joint efforts.

It has been already half a century since the ties between Moscow and Dhaka have been developing steadily in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect, said the Russian president.

"I am confident that by joint efforts we will ensure further strengthening of the constructive bilateral cooperation in various fields, which fully meets the interests of people of Russia and Bangladesh, goes in line with the promotion of regional stability and security," he said.

The Russian President wished President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sound health and success, as well as peace and prosperity to all their compatriots.

It was on 25 January, 1972, when the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations.

