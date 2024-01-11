Putin congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

Bangladesh

Putin congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election to the post of prime minister.
 
"Russian-Bangladeshi relations have been traditionally developing in the spirit of friendship. Hopefully, your activities as the Head of the Government will further contribute to strengthening the constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the people of our countries," reads a letter sent by Putin to Bangladesh premier.

The Russian president also wished Sheikh Hasina success, sound health and well-being.

