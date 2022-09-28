Punish those responsible for destroying ‘Bara Katra’: Institute of Planners  

Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) has demanded punishment of all involved including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and Dhaka South City Corporation officials concerned, who are behind ruining Bara Katra, one of the oldest historical and architectural monuments in Dhaka.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the professional body of planners said that Bara Katra was constructed during the Mughal Empire in 1646 following the pattern of caravanserai.

A caravanserai was a roadside inn where travellers could rest and recover from the day's journey. Caravanserais supported the flow of commerce, information and people across the network of trade routes covering Asia, North Africa and Southeast Europe, most notably the Silk Road.

Considering the importance of the structure, Bangladesh Archaeological Department enlisted Bara Katra in its antiquities list on 21 December, 1989. On the other hand, Rajuk too declared it as the heritage building in 2009, 2017 and 2020. The building was identified as the heritage building in the two detailed area plans of Rajuk – DAP (2010-2015) and DAP (2022-2035).

As per the antiquities law, the archaeology department is responsible to safeguard the heritage sites and structures while Rajuk is the authority to allow construction, development and destruction of any structure within nine metres of the heritage sites and buildings as per the Bangladesh National Building Code.

But regrettably, individuals have been claiming Bara Katra as a private property due to absence of monitoring of the relevant government agencies who are responsible to protect the building.

A madrassah, warehouse, and a welding unit have been set up inside the Bara Katra occupying a major area. The so-called property owners have also demolished portions of the building claiming that they have the permission of Rajuk and Dhaka South City Corporation to construct a multi-storeyed building there.

Lack of coordination among the relevant organisations like archaeological department, Rajuk and the south city corporation and negligence of a section of officials, failure to demarcate the boundary and absence of monitoring are among the reasons for the present poor state of Bara Katra, BIP said.

In this context, BIP demanded renovation, boundary demarcation and acquisition of all the heritage structures, sites and buildings following the guidance of experts and bringing all those officials who were involved in the demolition of the Bara Katra building accountable.