Pumps demand 7% commission on fuel sales, threaten strike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:48 pm

The Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners' Association has called for increasing their commission to 7% on sales of fuel oils and has threatened to go on strike on 31 August, if their demands are not met.

Mohammad Nazmul Haque, president of the association, placed their five-point demand during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Tuesday.

He said the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) – a government agency importing, distributing and marketing oil and petroleum products – sets commissions for businesses as it pleases.

In 2013, fuel sales commission was set at 4.75% for octane and petrol, and 3.22% for diesel, pointed out the business leader.

"Since 2014, we have been calling for increasing the commission to 7%. But the demand was not met. Rather, our commission was reduced after the increase in fuel oil prices on 5 August. The commission has been reset at 3.78% for petrol and octane, and 2.56% for diesel," he added.

Mohammad Nazmul Haque said, before the August price hikes it used to cost Tk23 lakh to bring three lorry-loads of oil to the petrol pump every day. Now Tk39 lakh is needed.

"Now our backs are against the wall. We can't take it anymore. If our demands are not met within the next seven days, the owners of petrol pumps and tank lorries will go on strike from morning to 11pm on 31 August," he warned.

They also demanded the commission on fuel sales should be done on a percentage basis of fuel oil prices, and regular monitoring and drives to check weight manipulation at pumps must not be conducted without a representative from the BPC or a distribution company.

Their other demands included that only BPC, the energy ministry, and distribution companies will be allowed to check the documents of petrol pumps, the lease fee of the Department of Roads and Highways should be determined at a reasonable rate, tank-lorry document inspection should be at the depot-gates only, and a separate parking stand and counter for tank-lorry drivers should be ensured.

Petrol Pump Owner's Association

