Pulitzer Centre on crisis reporting features photo from Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 10:51 pm

Related News

Pulitzer Centre on crisis reporting features photo from Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 10:51 pm
Photo: Allison Joyce
Photo: Allison Joyce

The Pulitzer Centre on Crisis Reporting has featured a photograph from Bangladesh in its report to highlight the year 2022 in photographs.

About 55 photos have been featured from different parts of the globe, each of which demands to raise awareness of underreported global issues, sustain attention on urgent stories, and hold those in power to account.

American photojournalist Allison Joyce has captured the photo from Dhaka, Bangladesh, which features a young child – Alomgir, 11 – steering a boat toward a field where he can collect grass for his family's animals in Kushtia district.

"Hundreds of thousands of children across the country entered the workforce during the pandemic, and many have been unable to return to school," said the caption beneath the photograph.

The photojournalist took to social media to express joy on her photograph being selected for the report.

"I'm very happy that one of my photos from our project on how Covid school closures impacted the lives of young boys in Bangladesh was included in the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting photos of the year," she wrote on her Facebook profile.

Photographs from Iran, Brazil, United States, Ukraine, Peru, are among those that have been included in the report.

Top News

Pulitzer / Photojournalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

15h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

15h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

15h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

5h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

6h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

4h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh