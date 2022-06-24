Puffed, flattened rice prices almost double in flood-hit Sylhet

Private university student Sajid Ahmed went to Kalighat, the biggest wholesale market of kitchen goods in Sylhet city, on Friday morning to buy flattened rice, puffed rice, and jaggery to distribute them among flood victims.

"We wanted to buy dry food for some 500 people. But after going to the market we saw that the prices of all the products have doubled, so we are in doubt if we can manage to buy food for 300 people."

People are now in distress, he said, adding, "We are buying these goods to help people in danger, and the business community was supposed to extend cooperation. But, instead of cooperating with us by reducing prices, they have raised prices taking advantage of the helplessness of people."

The Business Standard found Sajid's claims to be true after visiting various shops in Kalighat on Friday afternoon.

It was found that one kilogram of flattened rice was selling for Tk72 yesterday, which was Tk40 last week. And the price of one kg of puffed rice has soared to Tk120 compared to Tk75 a week ago. On the other hand, the price of one kg of jaggery has climbed to Tk120 from Tk80-85.

Prices of bottled water also have gone up in the wake of rising demand in the flood-hit region.

Retailers have said commodity prices have risen as they have to buy them at higher prices from wholesalers. They added that short supply against an increased demand and rising transportation costs amid floods have led to the price spiral.

Anol Pal, owner of Maa Store, a wholesale shop in Kalighat, said, "Large-scale relief operations have led to a crisis of puffed rice, flattened rice, and jaggery in Sylhet. A crisis has also been created in Dhaka. As a result, traders there have increased the prices. Moreover, the cost of transportation has also increased due to the floods. That is why we have to sell these items at higher prices."

"We do not want to sell goods at higher prices. But, if we don't keep the products, the flood-affected people will face more trouble. They will not even get dry food. That is why we are buying and selling these products at excessive prices."

Speaking about the crisis of jaggery in Sylhet, Belal Ahmed, owner of Latifia Store in Kalighat, said, "Jaggery is now in short supply in markets nearby Sylhet, so we have to buy it at higher prices from different wholesale points in the country, including Bhairab. It also costs more to transport the item from there."

Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury also brought the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while she was on a visit to Sylhet on Tuesday to observe the flood situation.

The prime minister exchanged views with people's representatives, administration, and political leaders on the flood situation at Sylhet at the Circuit House.

At the event, Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said, "Even if we are willing to pay higher prices, we are not getting dry food in Sylhet. We are trying to bring food from Srimangal, but the supply is very low. If food does not come from Dhaka, there will be a shortage of baby food here.

"Now a few traders have unnecessarily increased the prices of flattened rice, puffed rice, and jaggery. In this situation, it would be very good, if the items could be brought from Dhaka."

Asked, Amirul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Consumer Protection, Sylhet, said a sudden increase in demand has created a temporary crisis of these commodities. But, these products are coming in large quantities from outside Sylhet, so the crisis will end.

"We will take action if anyone sells the products at excessive prices," he warned.