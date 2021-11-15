Publishers call for reducing stall fare in book fair 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:44 pm

Related News

Publishers call for reducing stall fare in book fair 

Last year, the Bangla Academy authorities reduced the fare by 50% compared to the previous year

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:44 pm
File photo of Book Fair
File photo of Book Fair

Publishers have demanded to reduce stall fares during the Ekushey Boi Mela as they are in financial hardship due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The epidemic has plummeted the publishing industry unexpectedly. Bangla Academy authorities should reduce the stall fare considering the financial condition of publishers, said publishers at a view-exchange programme at Bangla Academy organised by Bangladesh Gyan O Srijonshil Prokashak Samity on Monday.

Last year, the Bangla Academy authorities reduced the fare by 50% compared to the previous year.

The samity also placed 11-point demand that includes keeping the book fair open to visitors from 10am to 9pm, allocating all the stalls at Suhrawardy Udyan, building separate gates for publishers and writers, providing special facilities to quality publishing houses and involving their representatives in decision making.

Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda, who was present as the chief guest at the programme, said he agrees with 80% of the proposals, adding that "I will try my best to provide financial support to publishers. At the same time, I have a plan to build a permanent structure for the book fair." 

Noted cultural personality Ramendu Majumder was present there as a special guest and said the government should spend the entire amount allocated for the fair. He also suggested that publishers should organise the book fair as Bangla Academy cannot perform their daily activities properly because of their extra duties at the fair.

Urging the publishers to print quality books to help the next generation be knowledgeable, Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said, "I usually collect many books written by young writers from the fair but I become frustrated after reading some pages as the writings are very weak. I do not know why the publishers publish those books." 

Bangladesh Gyan O Srijonshil Prokashak Samity Executive Director Monirul Haque said publishers printed creative and other good-quality books but those have not yet been sold.

"We want the government to buy our books for educational institutions and offices, which will be a great help for us. The Primary and Mass Education Ministry can play an important role in this regard," he added.

Bangladesh Gyan O Srijonshil Prokashak Samity President Farid Ahmed presided over the function.

Top News

book fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

4h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

9h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

9h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records