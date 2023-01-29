State will collapse in case of media blackout: CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

State will collapse in case of media blackout: CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

He said while addressing a programme of the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:03 pm
State will collapse in case of media blackout: CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said the state will collapse in case of a media blackout – a situation when certain topic news gets censored in a country.

"It is needless to mention the role of the media in a country. If the media can be blacked out, there will be a disaster. The state will ruin," he said while addressing a programme of the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

"The media helps maintain a balance of power by creating pressure on different groups. We also feel the pressure which, in return, helps us to be more responsible and conscious in speaking in public," he added and urged journalists to present objective news regardless of the situation.

On the 12th national election, the chief election commissioner said people's interest in the next election has been on the rise due to different political and historical reasons. 

"As the election is approaching, we will urge you [journalists] to play a fair and active role so that all contestants remain aware [of their activities]," he added and said even strong candidates will give the media due importance if they have common sense. 

Addressing the members of the reporters' body, he said journalists should always be objective in presenting news. "Even if you find any mistake in ourselves, report it." 

The Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy organised the event to introduce its newly-elected office bearers. 

Top News

Media / Chief Election Commissioner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund