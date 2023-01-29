State will collapse in case of media blackout: CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said the state will collapse in case of a media blackout – a situation when certain topic news gets censored in a country.

"It is needless to mention the role of the media in a country. If the media can be blacked out, there will be a disaster. The state will ruin," he said while addressing a programme of the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

"The media helps maintain a balance of power by creating pressure on different groups. We also feel the pressure which, in return, helps us to be more responsible and conscious in speaking in public," he added and urged journalists to present objective news regardless of the situation.

On the 12th national election, the chief election commissioner said people's interest in the next election has been on the rise due to different political and historical reasons.

"As the election is approaching, we will urge you [journalists] to play a fair and active role so that all contestants remain aware [of their activities]," he added and said even strong candidates will give the media due importance if they have common sense.

Addressing the members of the reporters' body, he said journalists should always be objective in presenting news. "Even if you find any mistake in ourselves, report it."

The Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy organised the event to introduce its newly-elected office bearers.