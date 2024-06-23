Publish list of loan defaulters in parliament: AK Azad

Independent MP AK Azad from Faridpur-3 on Sunday demanded the list of loan defaulters be published in Parliament.

Participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, he said these loan defaulters looted the bank's money and laundered it abroad.

"According to Bangladesh Bank, the amount of defaulted loans is around Tk1.82 lakh crore. Actually, the amount of defaulted loans is Tk5 lakh crores," AK Azad said.

He said, "Everyone knows who took this money. I have requested the finance minister to reveal their names in Parliament for the sake of transparency and accountability. They are the ones who looted the bank's money and laundered it abroad."

This independent MP said that it would be unfair if they [money launderers] are allowed to bring back the money now with paying 15% tax.

Opposing the proposal to whitening black money, AK Azad said, Awami League has declared zero tolerance against corruption in its election manifesto.

"It is not understandable how the sovereign parliament can legalise the laundering of black money," he said.

Azad also questioned why the source of black money cannot be questioned.

AK Azad said under the strong leadership of the prime minister, Bangladesh is on the verge of being promoted from an underdeveloped country to a middle-income country, which will be effective from 2026.

In this year's budget, the operational expenditure has been estimated at Tk5.06 lakh crore. Out of this, 22.1% of the expenditure budget will be spent on the public administration sector, which is Tk2. 97 lakh crore.

However, the development cost has been estimated at Tk2.81 lakh crore. If a ministry is given 22% of the budget, it is becoming heavier-headed than the body.

AK Azad proposed to form an administrative committee to examine whether so many ministries and departments are needed or not.

He said that a few days ago it came out in the newspaper that vehicles are being bought for AC and UNO at the cost of thousands of crores of taka. But in neighboring India, ministers travel in their personal cars.

AK Azad, a businessman before he entered parliament, said that the country's investment environment is becoming difficult day by day.

"Entrepreneurs are plagued with various problems including interest rate on loans, inadequacy of electricity and fuel, increase in transport costs. On the other hand, several states of neighbouring countries of India give various incentives to attract investment," he added.

