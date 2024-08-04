Public transport thin in Dhaka amid sporadic demos, road blocks

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
04 August, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 03:58 am

Related News

Public transport thin in Dhaka amid sporadic demos, road blocks

Sales at markets, shopping malls take a hit

Jahir Rayhan
04 August, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 03:58 am
Protesters block a road in the capital&#039;s Science Lab area. Photo: Nazmus Sakib
Protesters block a road in the capital's Science Lab area. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

The presence of public transport was very thin in Dhaka yesterday amid demonstrations by students in various areas of the city to protest against the recent attacks on students, killings and arrests.

Since the morning, students from various institutions have taken to the streets at Jatrabari, Rayerbagh, and Science Lab, among other areas. The Dhaka-Chattogram Highway was also blocked by the protesters at Signboard area, disrupting vehicular movement via here.

In addition, protesters in droves marched along various roads towards the Central Shaheed Minar to join the protest programme organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Thousands of students as well as people from all walks of life demonstrated at Aftabnagar, Badda, Rampura, Banasree, Mirpur-10, Science Lab, and Uttara.

Around 2:30pm, protesters blocked the Mirpur Road near the Labaid Hospital at Science Lab area, disrupting vehicular movement for around half an hour. Around 3pm, they started a march from here towards the Shaheed Minar.

In New Market area, protesters from various areas, in separate groups, marched through here towards Shaheed Minar from 3pm to 5pm.

Visiting the Green Road in Panthapath area, relatively less movement of people was observed as rickshaw-pullers were seen searching for passengers.  

At the Mirpur-10 intersection, students from various colleges and universities demonstrated for around five hours, from 12pm to 4:50pm, diverting the vehicles bound for this road to Mirpur-2.

At Mirpur-10, the turnout of protesters was nearly 8,000-10,000 after 2pm.

Due to the demonstrations, sales at various markets and shopping malls in the city were also impacted. At Mirpur-10 intersection, most of the shops in the area were found shuttered during the nearly 5-hour protest programme.

During a visit yesterday, this correspondent found the New Market mostly devoid of customers.

Mohammad Jashim Majumder, proprietor of Tisha Fashion at New Market, told The Business Standard, "Customers refrain from stepping out of their residences during such turmoil [outside]

"We have no sales. The shop employs four workers; however, the total sales for the entire day amounted to only Tk2,000."

Another trader in the market, Shaon, said for several days now, their sales had decreased to such a point that it is insufficient to pay for the daily meals of the three staff of the shop.

Top News

Dhaka / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos