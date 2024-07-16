Public transport scarcity causes commuter chaos amid quota reform protests, clashes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:00 pm

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:00 pm
Extensive lines at the metro rail ticket counters, as people sought alternative transport means. Photos: TBS
Extensive lines at the metro rail ticket counters, as people sought alternative transport means. Photos: TBS

Commuters in Dhaka faced significant disruptions today (16 July) due to a shortage of public transportation, leading to long queues at metro rail stations and pedestrians making their way to destinations on foot.

At the Mirpur-10 metro rail ticket counter, long lines of people were seen.

The scarcity of buses and other public vehicles on the roads exacerbated the situation, causing further inconvenience to daily commuters.

Many opting to walk to their destinations due to the lack of available options. Photo: TBS
Many opting to walk to their destinations due to the lack of available options. Photo: TBS

Many passengers were seen waiting at Shahbagh, hoping for the arrival of available vehicles. 

The wait time for public transport stretched longer than usual, with many opting to walk to their destinations due to the lack of available options.

Quota reform protesters also blocked key roads, including Pragati Sarani, Gabtoli, Science Lab, Airport area, Dhanmondi, Mohakhali, Motijheel, Kuril, Badda, and Sadarghat. 

Rangpur student dead in 'police firing', several injured in clashes between quota protesters, BCL activists in DU, CU

This blockade significantly disrupted the flow of traffic, causing delays and gridlocks across the city.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative routes to avoid heavily congested areas

