Public Administration Reform Commission gets 3 more members

The government has reconstituted the Public Administration Reform Commission with inclusion of three new members, raising the total number of commission members to 11.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday (24 October).

Headed by Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, who is also serving as chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the commission has been formed to build pro-people, accountable, skilled and neutral public administration.

The newly included three members of the commission are Prof Syeda Shahina Sobhan, BCS (Health) (retd), Firoz Ahmed, BCS (Audit And Accounts) (retd) and Khondakar Mohammad Aminur Rahman, BCS (Customs and Excise) (retd).

The other members are former secretaries Mohammad Tarek and Mohammad Ayub Mia, senior secretary of Public Administration Ministry Md Mokhles ur Rahman, former additional secretary Md Hafizur Rahman Bhuiyan and former joint secretary Dr Rizwan Khayer, Dhaka University Public Administration Department's former chairman Prof Aka Firowz Ahmad and a student representative.