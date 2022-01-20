Civil and Military administration must work together in achieving country's goals: Army chief

Chief of the Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has stressed the importance of improving the relationship between the army administration and the public administration in achieving the country's goals.

He also said that civil administration plays an important role in discharging the conventional responsibilities of the army.

General SM Shafiuddin made the remarks while speaking to media following the first session of Day-3 of the ongoing conference for deputy commissioners (DC) on Thursday morning.

The Army chief said, "The assistance of the public administration is an important factor in fulfilling the responsibilities of the Bangladesh Army. If the military administration and the public administration do not work together, we will not be able to reach the desired goal of building Shonar Bangla.

"At present, we have a very good relationship. We want to go further by capitalising on it."

Asked about the issues that were discussed in the conference, he said, "A suitable environment is very important for working together. Good relationships are important for a good environment.

"I have focused on increasing communication within us. The more the communication, the less the gap. The lesser the communication gap, the better it will be for us to work."