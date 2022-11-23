Public admin deputy secretary sent on compulsory retirement

23 November, 2022, 07:35 pm
Deputy Secretary AKM Rezaul Karim, former director of Jatiya Grantha Kendra, has been sent on compulsory retirement as he was found guilty in a rape case. 
 
Public Administration issued a notification signed by its senior secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury in this regard on Wednesday. 
 
The order will come into effect immediately in public interest, the notification said. 
 
A chargesheet was submitted against Rezaul in a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 while he was director of the Grantha Kendra. 
 
On 25 June in 2019, he was suspended.  
 
He later threatened the plaintiff to withdraw the case and another case was filed over threat and physical torture, said the notification. 
 
The Public Administration Ministry initiated a departmental investigation against him and a show cause notice was served on him. 
 
However, the Investigative Officer did not receive a satisfactory reply to the show cause notice. 
 
The ministry later sought opinion of the Public Service Commission and the commission agreed on sending him on compulsory retirement. 
 
President Abdul Hamid later approved decision, reads the notification. 

forced retirement

