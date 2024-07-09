PSC question leak: BFIU freezes bank accounts of 17 arrestees 

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed relevant banks to freeze the accounts of the 17 people arrested in connection with amassing wealth by leaking question papers for public service recruitment examinations.

This evening, banks were given a letter to this end, a BFIU official confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Seven of 17 people who were detained, have been taken to a Dhaka court to record confessional statements under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Ten others of the lot have been sent to jail.

Judge Tahmina Haque of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court gave the order today, a CID official involved in the investigation told The Business Standard, wishing anonymity.

Among those seven, former chauffeur of the PSC chairman Abed Ali has already recorded his confessional statement.

Earlier on 8 July, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained 17 people, including three officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).

The CID today filed a case at Paltan Model Police Station against 80-90 persons, including 31 named, in this connection.