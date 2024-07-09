PSC question leak: BFIU freezes bank accounts of 17 arrestees 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 09:46 pm

Related News

PSC question leak: BFIU freezes bank accounts of 17 arrestees 

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 09:46 pm
PSC question leak: BFIU freezes bank accounts of 17 arrestees 

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed relevant banks to freeze the accounts of the 17 people arrested in connection with amassing wealth by leaking question papers for public service recruitment examinations.

This evening, banks were given a letter to this end, a BFIU official confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Seven of 17 people who were detained, have been taken to a Dhaka court to record confessional statements under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ten others of the lot have been sent to jail. 

Judge Tahmina Haque of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court gave the order today, a CID official involved in the investigation told The Business Standard, wishing anonymity.

Among those seven, former chauffeur of the PSC chairman Abed Ali has already recorded his confessional statement.

Earlier on 8 July, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained 17 people, including three officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).

The CID today filed a case at Paltan Model Police Station against 80-90 persons, including 31 named, in this connection.

 

Top News

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / Bank Account / PSC / question leak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

12h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

19m | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

2h | Videos
Biden is adamant in his position despite the objections of Democratic leaders

Biden is adamant in his position despite the objections of Democratic leaders

3h | Videos
JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

3h | Videos