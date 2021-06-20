Provide govt financial support to families of health workers soon: Standing Committee

The Standing Committee of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended the ministry take steps to provide at the earliest, the government announced financial stimulus for the families of physicians, nurses and other health workers, who lost their lives to Covid-19.

They called on the ministry of health to take simple, easy, and immediate steps to verify who is eligible for the stimulus and to deliver it.

The recommendation was made at the ninth standing committee meeting in parliament today.

To avoid data confusion, the committee also sought cooperation from all other ministries so the health ministry can review and disseminate all information independently on its own.

Among other members of the committee, Health Minister Zahid Maleque was present at the meeting presided over by committee President, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim.

