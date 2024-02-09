Proud to have Bangla-speaking diplomats in Dhaka: Russian ambassador

Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy has said the Bangla language holds a special place among other Asian languages taught in Russia and attracts those willing to work in South Asia.

"The Russian Embassy in Dhaka is proud to have in its ranks a few Bangla-speaking diplomats," he said.

The ambassador said their skills are not only essential in everyday functioning of the diplomatic mission, but also appear much in demand during various protocol occasions.

For instance, on 5 October 2023, during the solemn ceremony marking the delivery of fresh nuclear fuel to the Rooppur NPP, the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin was translated in Bengali in the real-time mode by an alumni of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, known by its Russian acronym as MGIMO, presently working in Dhaka, he said.

"While celebrating its professional holiday on 10 February, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka extends its warm greetings to the hospitable and friendly people of Bangladesh, who make the work of Russian diplomats a meaningful and cheerful experience," said the Russian Ambassador in a message on Friday.

The 10th of February marks the Diplomatic Worker's Day – a professional holiday that unites all the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, working both in Moscow and many missions abroad.

While the holiday was officially established quite recently – in 2002, the choice of the date holds great historic significance, as it goes back to the earliest documented mention of the Ambassadorial Prikaz – Russia's first department in charge of external relations – in February 1549.

The holiday symbolises the continuity of the Russian diplomatic service, demonstrates its professional unity and noble guiding principles and ideals, said Ambassador Mantytskiy.

Throughout the centuries-long history, Russian diplomats have been attaching great importance to learning the languages of those foreign countries where they happen to serve, he said.

The understanding and respect for national traditions and habits, aspirations and ambitions have always been the core values professed by the Russian diplomatic service, said Mantytskiy.

From the early 17th century, during the rule of the Russian emperor Peter the Great, Asian countries entered the scope of Russia's external engagements.

The increasing number of trade and political contacts naturally required experts with linguistic and communication skills.

"This necessity led to the establishment of relevant educational institutions in Russia," he said.

Today, the envoy said, there are many universities offering profound education in Oriental studies, such as the Institute for Asian and African countries and MGIMO University in Moscow, the Oriental Faculty of the Saint-Petersburg State University, the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, and many others.