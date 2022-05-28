Proud to contribute to Bangladesh's impressive dev journey: Nordic envoys

Nordic ambassadors to Bangladesh have acknowledged the impressive development journey and growth of Bangladesh that they have witnessed throughout their steadfast relationships.

"We are proud to have contributed to it," Ambassador of Denmark Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador of Norway Espen Rikter-Svendsen, and Ambassador of Sweden Alex Berg von Linde, said in their joint speech at a reception Thursday.

The Nordic countries arranged the reception to celebrate 50 years of their ties with Bangladesh.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun who attended the event as the chief guest appreciated Nordic countries' contributions to Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh wants peace and stability around the world and emphasised strengthening the ties on all frontiers.

The Nordic ambassadors said they started their relations with humanitarian aid that moved into development cooperation that "has had multifaceted impacts in so many areas."

"Now, we are glad to see that our relations are transforming with an increased focus on expanding trade relations for a sustainable future in this vibrant nation," they said.

On 4 February, 1972, the three countries were among the first to recognise Bangladesh as a new, independent and sovereign state.

"This marked the start of long and strong friendships not only between our countries but also our people – a partnership, which has continuously evolved over the years. Nordic countries have stood side by side with our Bangladeshi partners in their efforts for this nation to develop and progress," the ambassadors said.

Denmark, Norway and Sweden – the Nordic countries represented in Bangladesh – are celebrating 50 years of their ties with Bangladesh.

The 50th-anniversary celebrations began on 23 March, 2022, on International Nordic Day when the three Nordic ambassadors met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin to share their reflections on the ties and discuss its future outlook.

The Nordic countries celebrated the "Nordic Week," which included a business seminar on 24 May.

The overarching theme of the week was "sustainability" which is also a defining feature of the relations between the Nordics and Bangladesh.