Prottoy pension scheme to be effective from July 2025: Quader

The new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy' will be effective from 1 July 2025 instead of this year, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (13 July).

The AL general secretary made the announcement at a press conference held this morning after a meeting with the leaders of the public university teachers who are protesting against the Prottoy universal pension scheme.

Stating that there has been a misunderstanding over the date, Obaidul Quader said, "Under the universal pension scheme, all government and autonomous institutions will join from 1 July 2025. The information suggesting that public university teachers would join from 1 July 2024 is incorrect.

"This discrepancy is one of their three demands, and it has been clarified that they will also be included in the scheme from 1 July next year, along with all other institutions."

"Everyone will be included in the pension scheme but from 1 July 2025. I have clearly imparted the message to them," he added.

Noting that today's discussion included the possibility of granting a super grade to teachers, Quader said, "We will raise the written demands of public university teachers to the highest level of the government [the prime minister]. A solution is expected to be found through further discussions."

The teachers were reportedly requested to withdraw from the ongoing strike.

"They [protesting teachers] said they will discuss the matter with the federation leaders and make a decision," he noted.

The two-hour-long meeting took place at the political office of the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi, starting at 11am and concluding at 1pm.

Following the meeting, Professor Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, the general secretary of the Public University Teachers' Federation and president of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association, expressed satisfaction with the discussion.

"We have had an open dialogue regarding our three-point demands. However, before issuing any media statements, I would like to confer with the Federation of Teachers' Association," he said.

Regarding the ongoing strike, Nizamul Haque added, "A decision will be made after consulting with the federation across all universities and a meeting with the teachers' association."

Previously, Obaidul Quader was scheduled to meet with the representatives of the teachers on 4 July to discuss their demands regarding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy'. However, that meeting did not take place as planned and was postponed to today.