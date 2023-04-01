Prothom Alo undermines Liberation War, serves interest of vested groups: Obaidul Quader

The Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that Bangla daily Prothom Alo has undermined the glorious Liberation War of 1971.

He accused the newspaper of promoting the interests of vested groups by advancing particular agendas on national days.

"Such form of journalism on Independence Day is a criminal offence. Prothom Alo is working to serve the interests of vested groups. The Awami League government is popular among the people of the country," he said while addressing the press after a joint meeting of the ruling party in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday.

"People have kept this government in power for three consecutive terms. But Prothom Alo is trying to belittle the country in front of the whole world to discredit this popular government," the road transport and bridges minister added.

He said, "Besides, Prothom Alo is trying to alienate the government by implementing its agenda. But the people of this country will not allow this to happen. All conspiracies will be brought under the law as no one is above the law."

Questioning the ethics of Prothom Alo, Obaidul Quader, said, "They obtain the comment from a seven-year-old child by giving him Tk10 as a bribe. Is it journalism?"

Obaidul Quader said that joking about the country's achievements on Independence Day is not just a mistake, it is a criminal offence. "Can the editor-publisher of Prothom Alo avoid liability for this crime? Have they expressed any regret for the crime they committed? No."

Regarding the statement of the Reporters Without Borders, the minister said that this organisation says that the government has filed such a case against the editor of Prothom Alo to intimidate the journalists.

"It is not true that the government has filed the case. The case was filed by an ordinary citizen."

"The Prothom Alo editor, who is reportedly being intimidated by the government, had once attempted to intimidate the state and politics of the country. He had threatened the constitutional government by advocating for an unconstitutional one, and we should not forget the events of one-eleven," he said.

Obaidul Quader stated that Prothom Alo and the BNP are working together to undermine Sheikh Hasina, the government, and the people. Their target is to jeopardise the upcoming election.

He said, "Journalists are not our enemy. But Prothom Alo is hostile towards the people."