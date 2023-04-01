Prothom Alo serving interest of vested group; undermined Liberation War: Quader

The Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that Bangla daily Prothom Alo has undermined the glorious 1971 Liberation War.

He -- while addressing the press after a joint meeting of the ruling party in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday (1 April) -- accused the newspaper of serving the interests of vested groups by propagating agendas marking special national days.

"Such form of journalism on Independence Day is a criminal offence. Prothom Alo is working to serve the interests of vested groups. The Awami League government is popular among the country's people.

"They have kept this government in power for three consecutive terms. But Prothom Alo is trying to belittle the country in front of the whole world to discredit this popular government," the road transport and bridges minister added.

He said, "Besides, Prothom Alo is trying to alienate the government by implementing its agenda. But the people of this country will not allow this to happen.

"All conspiracies will be brought under the law as no one is above the law."