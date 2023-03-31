Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman moved to Kashimpur jail

Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams, who has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA), was taken to Kashimpur Central Jail from Dhaka Central Jail on Friday after being denied bail Thursday.

He was landed in Kashimpur Jail around 1:30pm today, Jail Superintendent of Kashimpur jail-1 Md Shahjahan told the media.

The transfer was done according to orders from higher authorities, said a Dhaka Central Jail official.

Earlier on Thursday, a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected the bail plea of Shamsuzzaman Shams and sent him to jail in a DSA case filed with Ramna Police station.

Shamsuzzaman's lawyer Prashanta Karmaker said, Shamsuzzaman was shown arrested in the DSA case filed with Ramna Police Station and was taken to court around 10:30am on Thursday around 30 hours after his detention.

The CID did not show him arrested in the DSA case filed with the Tejgaon police station.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman and a few unidentified others were sued in the case lodged by Supreme Court Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek with Ramna Police Station around 11:10pm on Wednesday.

The case against Shamsuzzaman and Prothom Alo editor was filed under sections 25(2), 31 and 35 of the DSA.

According to Shamsuzzaman's family, the reporter was detained from his Savar home by plainclothes men, identifying as police, around 4am and released at around 12:30am on Wednesday in the capital's Agargaon area. But within 10 minutes of release, he was again picked up by the police and taken to the Ramna police station.