Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman granted bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 03:21 pm

Related News

Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman granted bail

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 03:21 pm
Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected
Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected

Prothom Alo's Savar Correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams, who was sent to jail in a Digital Security Act (DSA) case, has been granted bail.

He was granted bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the DSA case upon a bond of Tk20,000 on Monday (3 April) after he appealed for bail a second time.

He will be in bail until police file the investigation report, Prashanta Karmakar told The Business Standard.

Previously on Thursday (30 March), Shamsuzzaman was shown arrested in a DSA case with Ramna police station and was presented in the CMM court.

Shamsuzzaman's lawyer filed for bail whereas the Ramana Police appealed to send him to jail.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail application and ordered to send him to jail.

He was sent to Keraniganj Central Jail on Thursday (30 March) and was sent to Kashimpur Central Jail on Friday (31 March).

He was again brought to Keraniganj jail on Saturday (1 April).

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman and a few others, unnamed, were sued in the case lodged by Supreme Court Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek at the Ramna police station around 11:10pm on Wednesday.

The case against Shamsuzzaman and Prothom Alo editor was filed under sections 25(2), 31 and 35 of the DSA.

Another DSA case was filed against Shamsuzzaman Shams with Tejgaon police station in the early hours of Wednesday. However, he has not been shown arrested in that case.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka North city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am.

According to Shamsuzzaman's family, the reporter was detained from his Savar home by plainclothes men, identifying as police, around 4am and released at around 12:30am on Wednesday in the capital's Agargaon area. But within 10 minutes of release, he was again picked up by the police and taken to the Ramna police station.

Meanwhile, people across the country and various organisations protested the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman and the DSA case against the daily's Editor Matiur Rahman.

Top News

Prothom Alo / Shamsuzzaman Shams / bail / DSA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

5h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

7h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

7h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

1h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

5h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

5h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties