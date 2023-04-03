Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman granted bail

Prothom Alo's Savar Correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams, who was sent to jail in a Digital Security Act (DSA) case, has been granted bail.

He was granted bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the DSA case upon a bond of Tk20,000 on Monday (3 April) after he appealed for bail a second time.

He will be in bail until police file the investigation report, Prashanta Karmakar told The Business Standard.

Previously on Thursday (30 March), Shamsuzzaman was shown arrested in a DSA case with Ramna police station and was presented in the CMM court.

Shamsuzzaman's lawyer filed for bail whereas the Ramana Police appealed to send him to jail.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail application and ordered to send him to jail.

He was sent to Keraniganj Central Jail on Thursday (30 March) and was sent to Kashimpur Central Jail on Friday (31 March).

He was again brought to Keraniganj jail on Saturday (1 April).

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman and a few others, unnamed, were sued in the case lodged by Supreme Court Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek at the Ramna police station around 11:10pm on Wednesday.

The case against Shamsuzzaman and Prothom Alo editor was filed under sections 25(2), 31 and 35 of the DSA.

Another DSA case was filed against Shamsuzzaman Shams with Tejgaon police station in the early hours of Wednesday. However, he has not been shown arrested in that case.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka North city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am.

According to Shamsuzzaman's family, the reporter was detained from his Savar home by plainclothes men, identifying as police, around 4am and released at around 12:30am on Wednesday in the capital's Agargaon area. But within 10 minutes of release, he was again picked up by the police and taken to the Ramna police station.

Meanwhile, people across the country and various organisations protested the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman and the DSA case against the daily's Editor Matiur Rahman.