Protests spread to rural areas of Ctg

Protesters took the streets at Amirabad intersection in Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila on Saturday (3 August). Photo: TBS

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has spread from the city of Chattogram to its rural areas.

While the movement initially centred around Chattogram University and urban areas, today (3 August), students and locals staged protests in various upazilas, our correspondent reported.

The most significant protests, attacks, and vandalism incidents occurred in the district's Lohagara.

According to locals, protesters gathered in Padua union of Lohagara today. They then marched to Lohagara Sadar via the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.

Later, the protesters blocked the highway and reportedly attacked and vandalised a traffic police box, later setting it on fire. The protesters also reportedly attacked the upazila Awami League office in the Emdadia market.

A group of protesters also attacked a state-owned agricultural bank.

Around 4pm, when the police tried to intervene the protesters, they were forced to retreat.

The protesters continued their demonstration in Lohagara Sadar until around 7pm.

Meanwhile, students and their guardians protested in the urban area of Sitakunda upazila. Although thousands of people participated in the protest, no untoward incidents were reported.

Chattogram district's Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Abu Taiyab Arif Hossain told The Business Standard that they were aware of the protests in Lohagara and Sitakunda upazilas.

"Due to the protests in Lohagara, traffic on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway was halted. However, no one was injured or detained," he added.