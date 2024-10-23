Protests for President Shahabuddin's resignation: Security tightened around Bangabhaban today

In response to escalating protests calling for the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, security measures have been significantly ramped up around Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

Following an attempted break-in at Bangabhaban late last night and violent clashes with police, authorities have imposed a strict security lockdown to prevent further incidents. Law enforcement officials confirmed that security has been tightened today.

Barbed wire fencing was installed alongside barricades at the main gate of Bangabhaban, while APBN (Armed Police Battalion), BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), police, and army personnel have been deployed in armed positions around the area. Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), water cannons, and riot control vehicles have also been readied in case the protests escalate further.

Tensions have remained high as protests continue to surge, with various groups demonstrating outside Bangabhaban since yesterday. Although the daytime protests have remained relatively calm, the previous night saw violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

A robust four-layer security cordon has been established along the main road leading to Bangabhaban, bolstered by a three-layer barbed wire fence to deter any unauthorized access. Despite the increased security, demonstrators have made sporadic attempts to gather near the president's official residence.

When approached for comment, officials from the President's Office said that there are no current plans to issue a formal statement regarding the protests. The situation remains fluid, and authorities are on high alert to manage any potential escalation.