Protests held nationwide against Israel's attacks on Palestine

Muslims across the country took to the streets to denounce Israel's ongoing assaults on Gaza after Friday's Jumma prayer.

In accordance with the Prime Minister's announcement on Thursday, prayers for Palestinians were observed in every mosque after Jumma.

Khilafat Majlis, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and ordinary citizens marched along various routes following the Friday prayer.

Demonstrators urged the government to take a firm stance against Israel at the United Nations and called for a boycott of Israeli products, as well as the severance of ties with nations supporting Israel.

Maulana Hadiuzzaman, participating in the procession, said, "The current Jewish Zionists and Christians are orchestrating a systematic genocide against the Muslims of Palestine."

"Hospitals, mosques, churches, and schools are all under threat. With essential supplies like water, electricity, gas, and food deliberately cut off, Gaza is enduring nothing short of a genocide," he added.

Another participant, Musulli Kamruzzaman, criticised Western democracy and human rights, asserting that they are merely theoretical concepts. He pointed out the hypocrisy of neglecting these principles when Muslims are persecuted, while invoking them in their own defense.

He also pointed to certain Western countries, particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, alongside Germany and France, as openly endorsing Israel's actions.

Activists from Khilafat Majlis also raised their voices in demanding the release of Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque.

In Lakshmipur, prayers were conducted in all the mosques of the district for the protection of Palestine and the salvation of the victims was sought.

After the Friday prayers, in protest against the genocide in Palestine, ordinary Muslims took out a protest procession from Palawan Mosque and Mandari Mosque in ward 11 of Laxmipur municipality.

The procession organised under the banner of Tawhidi Janata circled the Lakshmipur-Noakhali highway and ended in front of the district jail.

At the same time, they demanded an end to the terrorist attacks of the Jews on the freedom-seeking Palestinians.

Demonstrations and rallies were also held in Faridpur to protest the killing of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

The programmes were organised by the Juba Ulama Kalyan Parishad Faridpur and took place at 2 o'clock on Friday.

The protest march commenced from the Janata Bank intersection after Jumma and concluded in front of the local press club near the Mujib Road roundabout.

Following this, during a brief rally, the speakers vehemently condemned the barbaric attack by the Israeli forces."