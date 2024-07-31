Protests, clashes in Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Ctg

Students have brought out protest rallies in places across the country including Sylhet, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna in protest against the indiscriminate killings, attacks and mass arrests centring the quota reform protests.

In Rajshahi, police arrested four protestors in front of the court premises around 2:30pm today (31 July).

At the time of arrest, one of the students said, "We are students of Bangladesh University of Professionals. We went out to see the situation. Detaining us is wrong."

Police arrest students in Rajshahi on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The student were heard asking the police, whether there is any prohibition to move on the road or not?

A group of eight to ten people rushed to the city's Mahish Bathan Court Square area and pelted bricks and vandalised the police vehicle. Meanwhile, the police dispersed them by firing blank rubber bullets. However, the police could not confirm their identity.

Meanwhile, the police surrounded the entire court area.

In Khulna, students started marching along the Royal intersection in the city this morning.

The gathering came face-to-face with police personnel deployed there.

Student protesters claimed that police detained 30 people from the procession.

Students bring out protest in Khulna on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Last night, some coordinators had announced the withdrawal of the protesting programmes. However, students launched fresh programmes this morning.

In Sylhet, the police dispersed protesters marching for justice for those who died in the recent protests in Sylhet city by firing teargas shells and throwing sound grenades.

The platform of students protesting for the quota reform "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement" called for a "March for Justice" programme today.

In solidarity with this programme, protesters gathered at Shahjalal University Gate in Sylhet at 11am.

Students bring out protest rallies in Sylhet on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Police removed the protesters from the university gate at 11:30am. At this time, they started marching towards the court point of the city.

After the procession reached Subidbazar in the city, they were stopped by the police with barricades. However, they removed the barricades and moved forward. Police hurled tear shells and sound grenades to disperse them.

At that time, when the agitators also threw brickbats, the area in front of the Sylhet Press Club.

In Chattogram, police obstructed an Anti-discrimination Student Movement programme this morning (31 July) as it was heading to the court premises.

Later, the protesters enforced their "March for Justice" programme defying a police barricade and took position at the court premises.

A faction of pro-BNP lawyers joined the protest in solidarity with the student protesters. The pro-government faction of the lawyers were also at the spot, our correspondent reports from the spot.