Protests all around

Protesters in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka. Photo: TBS/Syed Zakir Hossain

The nation yesterday (3 August) witnessed an outburst of protests as thousands of students and teachers, artists and writers, and general people came out on the streets in the capital and in many other places across the country to demand justice for the killings during the recent violence centring the quota reform protests.

There were reports of at least two confirmed deaths till 10pm, and over a hundred injuries as clashes erupted between police and the protesters despite a heavy law enforcement presence in several places, including Dhaka, Barishal, Lakshmipur, and Sylhet.

In Habiganj, a 28-year-old man was killed amid clashes between police and students. The victim was identified as Mostak Mia, 28, a resident of Tuk Bazar in Sylhet. He worked as a labourer under a PDB contractor in Habiganj.

In Khulna, a police constable was killed amid clashes between police and protesters. The deceased was identified as Constable Suman Gharami.

Demonstrators took to streets in different parts of the capital. They occupied roads at the Science Lab intersection, Uttara, Badda, Rampura, Aftabnagar, Shahbagh, and Mirpur. They were joined by teachers and cultural activists.

Students, civil society, and academics called for protests on Friday, demanding the release of those detained "illegally". The Anti-Discrimination Movement announced a nationwide prayer and student procession for the day.

In response, protests were held across the country amid daylong rainfall yesterday, and reports of violence began to emerge soon after Jummah prayers.

The protests, which began with the demand for quota reform, morphed into one with nine additional demands. By this time, however, anger had spread at the death toll stemming from law enforcers open firing on protesters.

While the government maintains the death toll at around 150, most media estimate it to be over 200.

Uttara

In the capital's Uttara, reports emerged of police, alongside some unidentified men, clashing with protesters.

There were allegations of protesters being fired upon.

Police clashed with protesting students – especially from private universities, Rajuk Uttara Model College, and Milestone College, among other educational institutions.

The clashes mainly broke out in Uttara-11, with chase and counter-chases ensuing.

Videos circulating supposedly from the scene showed police firing teargas shells and sound grenades at the protesters to disperse them.

When asked, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Uttara Division's deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner refused to make any comments on the issue.

Tahmid Huzaifa, a student of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), was reportedly shot in the protest in Uttara, his cousin Usama bin Sayed told The Business Standard.

Tahmid is currently admitted to a hospital in Uttara, Usama said.

Social media was also rampant with statuses saying "Chhatra League" men were forcing their way into homes to track down student protesters.

Mirpur

Two student processions took place in Mirpur-10 and ECB Chattar areas around 3:40pm. Chhatra League and Jubo League reportedly attempted to counter the protests, but were dispersed by the police.

Later, students continued the programme at Mirpur till 6:30pm, while the one at ECB Chattar ended at 5:30. Parents also joined the protest programmes.

Earlier in the day, more than a hundred policemen with armoured vehicles took position near the roundabout in ​​the capital's Mirpur-10. Around 50 personnel of the Border Guard Bangladesh were present in front of the fire station in the area. A number of army men were reportedly seen on the road from Mirpur-10 to Mirpur-13.

Around 2:20pm, an Awami League procession came down from Mirpur-11 to Mirpur-10 metro stations and returned again. There were 30-40 activists in the procession.

From July 17 to 20, the Mirpur-10 area turned into a battlefield as agitators engaged in sporadic clashes with law enforcers and ruling party activists.

Isolated clashes near Shahbagh

Following the Jummah prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque, people marched toward Shahbagh via Paltan, Press Club and Matsya Bhaban.

When the procession reached Shahbagh around 2pm and wanted to go towards TSC of Dhaka University, police of Shahbagh police station stopped them. Isolated clashes broke out during this time as seen by our correspondent at the location

Agitators tore down a banner of the Chhatra League hung in front of the National Museum. They also tore some Awami League banners placed on the road in Matsya Bhaban area.

Artists protest in Dhanmondi

Members of the "Anti-Genocide and Oppression Artists Society" held a protest at Dhanmondi's Abahani Field area. The protest included media and theatre artists.

In a written statement, the artists expressed their collective duty to stand against state injustices and oppression.

"For many years, we have lost our right to vote and the right to speak on important national issues. The freedom to express dissent has been stifled through repressive laws, and people have suffered social and state repression for speaking out against injustice," the statement read.

The protestors highlighted the escalation of the student-led quota reform movement, which they said has transformed into a mass uprising. They condemned the violent suppression of the movement and asserted that it was time for the artist community to raise their voices.

The artists also made three key demands: immediate release of detained student activists and an end to the mass arrests, the lifting of curfews to restore public peace, and the restoration of the learning environment at educational institutions.

Additionally, they called for the government to take responsibility for the student killings and resign.

Journo shot in Sylhet

In Sylhet, a journalist of the Daily Kalbela was shot amid clashes between police and protesters.

Mithu Das, the Sylhet correspondent, was hit with pellets while covering a clash between protesters and police, the daily's online edition kalbela.com reported at 6:53pm.

The clash near the Surma area began at around 3:00pm and left around 100 injured, including journalists, protesters and policemen, according to the report.

Mithu Das was hit by at least three pellets and was taken to the Mound Adora Hospital, where he is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile in Chattogram, a police box was set on fire during protests. The number of injured was yet to be confirmed till 10pm.