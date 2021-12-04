Protesting students ‘play referee’s role’ against foul play on roads

Students of several schools and colleges stage a demonstration in the capital's Rampura area on Tuesday, demanding safer roads. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Students demanding safe roads yesterday organised a rally symbolically showing "red cards" to the departments and authorities related to the road and transport for allegedly perpetuating corruption and irregularities.

"A referee shows red cards for violating the rules of a game. We want to play the role of the referee today," said coordinator of the movement Shohagi Samia, a student of Khilgaon Model College, at a human chain at Rampura Bridge on Saturday.

She alleged that the drivers and transport workers are poor and the authorities and transport owners are taking advantage of their helplessness.

She further said, "Half of the allocation for the road development work disappears due to corruption. Roads are built spending thousands of crores of taka, but in less than a year their condition deteriorates severely."

Announcing Sunday's programme, Samia said, "Considering the ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations, we will form a human chain on the Rampura Bridge at around 12pm on Sunday. A cartoon exhibition will also be organised as part of our protests. Some of our parents will be here tomorrow (Sunday) as an expression of solidarity."

At yesterday's rally, Samia also alleged that Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is spreading confusion and trying to thwart the movement.

Yesterday, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said students are being provoked by a political party. A female leader of that party is standing in the street wearing a school uniform and inciting students in the Rampura area.

Regarding Quader's comment, Samia said, "I am not a 30-year-old woman. I have a student ID card. I am an HSC examinee. I have shown all the documents including my admission and registration card here."

Acknowledging that she is a member of a political party, Samia said, "I have been an activist of Socialist Students' Front since 2017. As a citizen, I have the right to get involved in any political organisation, but the fact is that I did not bring any political issue or views into this movement."

Earlier yesterday, another group of students from different educational institutions formed a human chain on the Rampura Bridge at 11am and stayed there for about an hour.

Students of Maple Leaf International School, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), Kabi Nazrul Government College, Dhaka College and several other educational institutions participated in the demonstration.

They also announced a procession carrying a symbolic corpse in Shahbagh at 12pm on Sunday.

Inzamul Haque, a student of State University of Bangladesh, who coordinates this group of students told TBS, "We have only been hearing assurances since 2018. That is all we are getting. But this time we want immediate implementation of our demands."