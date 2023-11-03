Protesting RMG workers try to block roads in Ashulia

RMG workers tried to block roads in Ashulia today amid the ongoing movement demanding a hike in the minimum wages.

A group of factory workers gathered in Ashulia's Narsinghpur area and started protesting, they later tried to block the adjacent roads on Friday (3 November).

The situation calmed down when members of the industrial police chased the workers and dispersed them by firing tear shells.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rashedul Islam Biswas told The Business Standard (TBS) over the phone some people caused trouble in the morning but now the situation is normal.

"But it is not known who they (protesters) are," he added.

A police water cannon was seen in front of the Hamim group factory at around 11am in the Narsinghpur area of Ashulia. Officers and members of the Industrial Police have been seen stationed at the factory premises of Hamim Group with an armoured vehicle. At this time, some security personnel of Hamim Group were seen walking around wearing vests with 'PRESS' written on them.

However, none of the security personnel wearing these vests agreed to talk to reporters.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (Ashulia Industrial Police-1) Sarwar Alam told TBS over the phone that the situation was fine and he would speak later.

According to local and eyewitness sources, some factories in the Narsinghpur area of Ashulia were open today even though it was Friday. At around 8:30am, the workers of 4-5 garment factories including Hamim Group in Narsinghpur area gathered and started protesting on Baipail-Abdullahpur road.

They started a fire at one point and tried to block the road. Then police chased them and dispersed them by firing tear shells.