Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters concluded today's programme where they declared their one point demand calling for the resignation of the current government.

At the same time, they also demanded the formation of a new national government.

Photo: TBS

The announcement was made at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital's Dhaka University.

Anti-discrimination Student Movement coordinators Nahid, Sarjis and Mamun announced the demand at around 5:30pm today.

"Instead of prosecuting the recent massacre, the government is arbitrarily arresting and torturing the students. Since, the law and order forces of the government used lethal firearms to carry out the carnage.

"The vast majority of people, including students, teachers, workers and labourers feel that impartial trial and investigation is not possible under this government. Therefore, we announce a one-point demand for the resignation of the current government," the statement reads.

"At the same time, I demand the formation of an inclusive national government under the leadership of a person acceptable to all," said the protest coordinators.