Protesters take control of Shonir Akhra

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 07:12 pm

The entire area remained packed with students and the general public. Photo: Collected
The entire area remained packed with students and the general public. Photo: Collected

From Sunday morning, quota reform movement protesters took control of the main road from Jatrabari to Chittagong Road in the capital.

Our reporter's visit to these areas revealed that students from madrasas occupied the streets early in the morning.

As the day progressed, more students and the general public joined in. At one point, the highway from Jatrabari to Matuail was completely filled with people.

Although there were no Awami League activists present during the first half of the day, after 2pm, they were seen positioning themselves on one side of Kajla with the assistance of the police.

However, students alleged that government supporters fired at them from various alleys in Kajla, injuring several.

Around 12:30pm, members of the Chhatra League attempted to attack general students from an alley in Rayerbagh but were chased back into the alley.

No vehicles were seen on these roads since morning. The areas were filled with students and the general public, who chanted slogans demanding the resignation of the current government.

There was a palpable sense of resentment towards the government among people from all walks of life.

By 5pm, the entire area remained packed with students and the general public. The students expressed concerns that police and government supporters might escalate their firing on them after dusk. Despite this, they said they would not vacate the streets.

Shonir Akhra

