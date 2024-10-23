Protesters storm court building in Munshiganj after accused in student movement murder case granted bail

Protesting students in Munshiganj stormed the building of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and the District and Sessions Judge Court after an accused in a student movement murder case was granted bail today (23 October).

The protest erupted after District and Sessions Court Judge Kazi Mohammad Hannan granted bail to former Sadar upazila vice-chairman Nazmul Hasan Sohel was granted bail in a case filed over the killings of two protesters - Dipjol and Sajal Molla - during the movement on 4 August.

At around 1pm today (23 October) over a hundred protesters under the banner

"Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Munshiganj" besieged the building upon hearing the news, our correspondent reports from the spot.

The protesters expressed their anger over the bail order, leading to altercations with the lawyers participating in the hearing.

As of 2:30pm, the protesters were still inside the court, while law enforcement personnel were deployed to maintain order.