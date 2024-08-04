2 killed in Bogura amid clash between protesters and law enforcers

Black smokes come out of the BSMMU premises in Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Two were killed during a clash between the police and protesters in Bogura's Dunchanchia.

One of the deceased has been identified as Munirul Islam, 34. Munirul was shot in the head.

The identity of the other individual has not yet been confirmed.

So far, at least six have been killed across the country in Munshiganj, Magura, Bogura and Sirajganj.

Meanwhile, unidentified individuals have set fire to an ambulance and a motorcycle in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) premises.

With their one-point demand, protesters, mostly students and people from all walks of life, have taken over the Shahbagh intersection, our correspondent reported from the spot.

Earlier on the day, protesters started to gather in the capital's Dhaka University, Shahbagh, and Press Club areas on the first day of the non-cooperation movement announced by the Anti-discrimination Students Movement.

Here are all the developments as reported by our correspondents from the spot:

2:15pm

Grameenphone gave a statement on mobile internet shutdown.

"The authorities have shut down the mobile internet. We are in continuous communications with the relevant authorities regarding this issue," reads the statement.

2:03pm

Six deaths have been reported so far as Bangladesh boils amid protests, violence.

Two construction workers were shot dead on their way to work during a three-way clash in Munshiganj.

At least 30 people were injured, including seven with gunshot wounds, and numerous cocktail explosions occurred.

Magura became the spot for the second death of the day. One person died and 20 others were injured when police and ruling party men clashed with protesters.

Another two deaths were reported at Bogura, with a further one in Sirajganj, according to Jamuna TV.

1:50pm

The offices of the upazila nirbahi officer, upazila chairman and vice chairman, Mohanpur Thana and Mohanpur Upazila Awami League were vandalised and set on fire by unidentified men.

During this time, several patrol cars, including that of the officer-in-charge (OC) car of Mohanpur police station, were set on fire.

Besides, the party office of Mohanpur Upazila Awami League was also set on fire.

Mohanpur Upazila Executive Officer Ayesha Siddika confirmed the matter.

Protesters could be seen in the Mohanpur Bazar, continuing their protest.

He said extra security forces have been deployed to control the situation.

1:36pm

1:35pm

Protesters take over Banglamotor intersection. They were seen chanting slogans on their one-point demand.

At least 1000 students joined the clash in Banglamotor from Shahbagh, reported our correspondent from the spot.

1:05pm

A clash breaks out between the protesters and AL men in the Banglamotor intersection.

1pm

Mobile internet services could be shut down at any moment.

Telecommunication sources said that all mobile operators have already been directed by the government to shut down 4G services.

12:55pm

A group of AL men approached Banglamotor intersection with a procession from Moghbazar.

12:33pm

Chase and counter-chase are ongoing in Mirpur 10, with sounds of gunfire reported by our correspondent on the spot.

Since 11am, AL activists were stationed at the Mirpur 10 roundabout.

Around 12pm, protesting students began their charge from the side of Mirpur 14.

Clashes are still ongoing.

12:30pm

The High Court said all citizens have the right to participate in peaceful assemblies and emphasised that the police must follow legal directives.

The court also dismissed the writ petition seeking an order against direct shooting during protests.

11:57am

Few people are present in Motijheel. Some bankers have been seen marching in support of the government, our correspondent reported from the area.

11:53am

At least 2000 AL men have taken positions at the Mirpur-10 intersection, reported our correspondent from the spot. No protesters were seen there.

11:50am

Two construction workers have been shot dead on their way to work during a three-way clash between the protesters, the police, and Awami League and Chhatra League activists during a pre-scheduled programme in Munshiganj.

At least 30 people were injured during the clash, including seven who were shot.

Numerous cocktail explosions occurred during the incident.

11:21am

At least 500 Awami League (AL) men have taken position in Mirpur-10 intersection, our correspondent reported from the spot.

Photo: Kamran Siddique

11:20am

Unidentified individuals have set fire to a few vehicles in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), our correspondent reported from the spot.

Protesters gather in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture in Dhaka University.

11am

No members of law enforcers or AL men were present around the protest sites in the capital's Moghbazar, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Bijoy Nagar, Baitul Mukarram, and Matsya Bhaban, as of filing this report at 11:10am.

Protesters take position in Shahbagh intersection.

10:50am

A clash breaks out between the protesters and Chhatra League men at the Shahbagh intersection.

As the protesters reach Shahbagh from Old Dhaka in a procession, AL and BCL activists were already chanting slogans in front of BSMMU.

The protesters chased them. During the clash, several vehicles parked in the hospital premises were vandalised.

10:30am

No public transportation, including buses, has been seen on the Dhaka roads. Only a few rickshaws and CNGs are operating.