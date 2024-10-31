Protesters demand govt withdraw ban on overnight stays at Saint Martin's

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:06 pm

Protesters staged a protest today (31 October) urging the government to retract its recent decision prohibiting overnight stays on Saint Martin’s Island. Photo: TBS
Protesters staged a protest today (31 October) urging the government to retract its recent decision prohibiting overnight stays on Saint Martin’s Island. Photo: TBS

The "Saint Martin's Island Environment and Tourism Protection and Development Alliance" and the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) staged a protest today (31 October), urging the government to retract its recent decision prohibiting overnight stays on Saint Martin's Island.

The protesters formed a human chain and held a sit-in demonstration in front of the Department of Environment in Agargaon, Dhaka at 10am.

During the protest, TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman said, "Despite our strong objections, the government has taken a detrimental decision to prohibit overnight stays on Saint Martin's and limit tourist visits during the peak season. This will significantly harm the tourism industry, leaving local entrepreneurs devastated."

"Nearly 10,000 people live on Saint Martin's Island, all of whom depend on tourism. If tourism is restricted or banned, they will all lose their livelihoods. Additionally, entrepreneurs' financial investments will face severe risks," he added. 

The TOAB president protested this decision and called for its withdrawal within the next two working days, demanding that Saint Martin's Island be kept open for tourists without restrictions.

He further said, "We want to protect the environment and biodiversity of Saint Martin's, but not by shutting down tourism. Instead, we should take all necessary steps in harmony with the environment. If our demands are not met within two days, we will announce tougher programmes on the streets."

Earlier, the government announced no tourists would be allowed to stay overnight at Saint Martin's in November. 

In December and January, 2,000 tourists will be permitted to visit the island daily and stay overnight. 

In February, the government plans to completely halt tourist access to the island.

 

