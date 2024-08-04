Police vehicle set on fire amid clashes on CMM court premises

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 01:10 pm

Related News

Police vehicle set on fire amid clashes on CMM court premises

Several other vehicles were vandalised

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
A vehicle set on fire in front of the CMM Court. Photo: Collected
A vehicle set on fire in front of the CMM Court. Photo: Collected

A police vehicle was set on fire in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court today as clashes erupted between police and protesters.

The anti-discrimination student movement, demanding the government's resignation, called for a non-cooperation movement starting today. The arson incident occurred after 11am as part of this protest, according to witnesses.

Clashes and chases began around 10am, spreading from Ray Saheb Bazar Mor to Victoria Park. As of 11:40am, the clashes were still ongoing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Several vehicles were vandalised in addition to the police vehicle that was set on fire. The violence has caused panic among the public, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Top News

CMM court / protest / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos