Police vehicle set on fire amid clashes on CMM court premises

A vehicle set on fire in front of the CMM Court. Photo: Collected

A police vehicle was set on fire in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court today as clashes erupted between police and protesters.

The anti-discrimination student movement, demanding the government's resignation, called for a non-cooperation movement starting today. The arson incident occurred after 11am as part of this protest, according to witnesses.

Clashes and chases began around 10am, spreading from Ray Saheb Bazar Mor to Victoria Park. As of 11:40am, the clashes were still ongoing.

Several vehicles were vandalised in addition to the police vehicle that was set on fire. The violence has caused panic among the public, but no casualties have been reported so far.