Protesters break into DU halls, leave afterwards

Despite the indefinite closure of halls, students of Dhaka University broke into several halls today (4 August), officials have said.

According to sources from provosts and proctor's offices of several halls, a group of protesters broke into various halls, but did not stay.

They entered the halls after breaking the locks and then left.

A provost of one hall told The Business Standard that they came in groups and broke the locks of the hall entrance.

Then they entered the hall. After wandering around, they left.

It is also not certain whether they were students of the hall.

"If they enter the hall like this, we will have to think about security. According to the university authorities, only the legitimate ones will stay in the hall now. But if they enter the hall forcefully like this, it will be difficult to ensure that," the provost, who did not wish to be named, added.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another official from one hall said, "After noon, students entered various halls in processions. As all halls were vacated indefinitely, the entrance to each hall was locked. However, groups of protesters came and broke the locks to enter.

"At that time, no one from the police or administration stopped them. They came in groups, broke the locks of the entrance, entered the halls, and then left," the official added.

Earlier, protesting students had called on the university administration to reopen the halls. They had threatened to forcibly enter the halls if they were not opened.